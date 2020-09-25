Binge Club

The Binge Club with Matthew Green





Away (Netflix)

Emma Green embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars in command of an international crew, leaving behind her husband and teenage daughter.

Starring: Hillary Swank



Lovecraft Country (Showmax)

In the 1950s, Atticus Black, a young African-American, sets out on a road trip with his friend and uncle to find his missing father. This catapults the three into a struggle for survival against the dual terrors of Jim Crow-era America and terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a paperback written by pulpy horror author HP Lovecraft.

Starring: Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney Vance



Upload (Amazon Prime)

A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death by having his consciousness uploaded into a virtual world. As he gets used to his new life and befriends his angel (real world handler) questions about his death arise.

Starring: Robbie Amell, Jessica Tuck.













