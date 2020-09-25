The Rockets - going strong for over 50 years ... but then came Covid-19

The Rockets are one of South Africa's most successful pop groups, with perfomances all over the country and also internartionally to countries such as Australia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, Seychelles, and Morocco among others. But their career came to grinding halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jerry Watt, who has been the longest-serving member of the group.



