Riverclub redevelopment: First Nations Collective responds

The First Nations Collective has been closely involved as an interested and affected party in the Riverclub redevelopment, and has said that it represents the "overwhelming majority of leaders and structures that have been at the very coalface of the Khoi and San resurgence more than two decades". The redevelopment project has recently been given the green light to proceed.



