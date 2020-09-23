Herman Mashaba on illegal foreign nationals

A group called Action for Change has planned a march to the Nigerian and Embassy in Pretoria, raising concerns that it could lead to an increase in xenophobia. Organisers say they are fed up with the crimes they say are being committed by foreign nationals. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Herman Mashaba of Action SA to get his views on the issue of foreign nationals who are in South Africa illegally.



