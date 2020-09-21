Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:40
Empathy - Softening the Edge
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mimi Nicklin
Today at 08:10
Inside EWN throw forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 08:15
To what extent do those in the public eye have the right to privacy?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Kate Skinner - Executive Director at SANEF
Today at 08:40
SA women's cricket team beat Pakistan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 08:50
Faried Swartz opens up on the death of his partner Alvon Collison
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Faried Swartz
Today at 09:10
The UK report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
Reviews with Gayle
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Sara-Jayne's bookclub
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Latest Local
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination. 23 January 2021 2:48 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day ' Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home. 23 January 2021 8:55 AM
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues. 23 January 2021 8:33 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee. 23 January 2021 7:49 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:

21 September 2020 7:45 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


City Faves: Cape Town Rocks

22 January 2021 8:48 AM

Join thousands of Capetonians who are are painting rocks and leaving them all around the city for others to find. Cape Town Rocks co-founder Barbara van Rijsewijk explains that it's more than just a fun art project. 

Covid wrap: The man who led the charge in discovering 501Y.V2

22 January 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Tulio De Oliveira, a bioinformatician and Director of KRISP at Nelson Mandela School of Medicine at UKZN, about what has emerged in his covid research this week.

The World View - A Double Bombing In Baghdad

22 January 2021 7:54 AM

Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
 
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London. 

#IFQSAT

22 January 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Public Protector in the dock

22 January 2021 7:30 AM

Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest and court appearance of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on charges of perjury.

RIP Minister Jackson Mthembu

22 January 2021 7:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to spin doctor Chris Vick, about his friendship and time working with Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu who has passed away from Covid related complications.

2021: Restaurant battle for Covid insurance cover continues

22 January 2021 7:07 AM

The battle for full business interruption claim payouts continues into 2021 as insurer Santam is determined to challenge court rulings against it. Anel Bestbier is director at Thomson Wilkes Attorneys and has been representing Ma-Afrika, who won their case against Santam and which is now on appeal.

She joins us now to look at what has transpired in recent months; how Santam's actions have impacted the sector; and what the legal battleground could look like in coming months dependent on the insurers appeal.

Ginger prices shoot through the roof

22 January 2021 7:01 AM

The price of ginger has shot through the roof in recent weeks due to a number of factors such as a rise in demand due to it being used as a natural home remedy during the pandemic, and also due to a much lower yield in Asia. Refilwe Moloto speaks to ginger farmer Jaco Lubbe to find out more. 

The Social Rundown

22 January 2021 6:57 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

21 January 2021 8:46 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium

Local Sport Lifestyle

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

Jackson Mthembu's funeral to follow strict COVID-19 protocol

23 January 2021 5:12 PM

Black National Crisis Committee to ask Parly to have Basson banned as doctor

23 January 2021 4:57 PM

Veteran US broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

23 January 2021 3:34 PM

