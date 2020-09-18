Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly

It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday!
Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest and court appearance of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on charges of perjury.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The battle for full business interruption claim payouts continues into 2021 as insurer Santam is determined to challenge court rulings against it. Anel Bestbier is director at Thomson Wilkes Attorneys and has been representing Ma-Afrika, who won their case against Santam and which is now on appeal.
She joins us now to look at what has transpired in recent months; how Santam's actions have impacted the sector; and what the legal battleground could look like in coming months dependent on the insurers appeal.
The price of ginger has shot through the roof in recent weeks due to a number of factors such as a rise in demand due to it being used as a natural home remedy during the pandemic, and also due to a much lower yield in Asia. Refilwe Moloto speaks to ginger farmer Jaco Lubbe to find out more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
The cost of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is more than just about the cost of the actual vaccines, and includes the whole process of getting the majority of the population vaccinated. Investigative journalist Ray Joseph looks at wether it would it be possible for the National Lotteries Commission to offer funding towards the project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive officer of Netcare, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the healthcare provider has launched a Family Connect Line to help families get updates on hospitalised relatives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province also taking on the responsibility of procuring vaccines, while national government still waits for the first batch of anti-covid medicines to arrive in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST