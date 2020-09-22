How have old age homes coped with Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leon Courie, general manager of the Kensington Home for the Aged. When we last spoke to him in April, he told us about the strict measures that had been put in place, With the lockdown restrictions having been eased once more, we find out from him how things have been at the home.



