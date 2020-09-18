Acsa Cape Town on getting back on track for international flights

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Public Protector charged with 3 counts of Perjury
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Paul Hoffman - director at Accountability Now
Today at 12:10
Public Protector appears in court, case postponed as NPA announces it's ready for trial.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Public protector finds MEC Anton Bredell guilty of misconduct
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 12:15
Masuku back in court to challenge axing as Gauteng Health MEC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
Covid numbers halved every 17 days in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ridhwaan Suliman
Today at 12:23
SURGEON PETER BEAL NOW FACING MURDER, FRAUD CHARGES.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phindi Louw Mjonondwane - Regional NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Matric exams marking to be completed by Friday.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:27
CWU expects a total blackout at SABC on Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:37
How has the alcohol ban influenced organized crime in South Africa?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Chelin
Today at 12:37
Audio: Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
Will IPID investigate SAPS Sjamboking incident in Worcester?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Audio: Amanda Gorman delivers moving poem at Biden's inauguration By Reuters, IOL, The Washington Post Time of article published 15h ago
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Why are Ginger and Garlic prices skyrocketing?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher
Today at 12:45
Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules – and employers say govt supports their interdict .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Mixed expectations ahead of interest rates announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana is the Chief Economist and Thought Leadership Executive at IQ Business.
Today at 12:56
Mandy’s book week: Heartlines CEO Garth Japhet is discussing his new book, Like Water is for Fish.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Garth Japhet, Heartlines CEO
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Madri Engelbrecht
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - how to use household items in the garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - Managing your debt in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 14:50
Music with Nipho Hurd
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nipho Hurd
Today at 15:20
Taxes to fund vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Insurgency in northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 17:05
Salt River Market development
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Distell and Remgro's tentative steps into cannabis sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
SARB's First MPC's first decision on interests for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Netcare Family Care Line helps loved ones stay informed about Covid-19 relatives CEO Dr Richard Friedland explains Family Connect Line giving families updates on hospitalised relatives during a difficult time. 21 January 2021 10:50 AM
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA' "It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province." 21 January 2021 9:41 AM
How Sporting Chance helps underprivileged children keep active during lockdown Brad Bing of Sporting Chance describes the work they've done to help keep children from impoverished areas active during lockdown. 21 January 2021 6:59 AM
View all Local
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget. 21 January 2021 11:40 AM
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
View all Politics
Medical scheme reserves could easily fund SA's Covid-19 vaccines - here's how Business Insider SA's Phillip de Wet says South Africa's medical schemes could use their extra reserves to cover the country's ent... 21 January 2021 11:49 AM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget. 21 January 2021 11:40 AM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Acsa Cape Town on getting back on track for international flights

Acsa Cape Town on getting back on track for international flights

18 September 2020 7:40 AM

The South African government will gradually ease restrictions on international travel for business and leisure from 1 October – subject to certain containment measures. What will this mean for our airports in terms of putting into place measures to allow for the efficient handling of passengers arriving and departing? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deon Cloete, General Manager of Cape Town International Airport. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

21 January 2021 8:46 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could National Lotteries Commission not be tapped for vaccine relief?

21 January 2021 8:42 AM

The cost of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is more than just about the cost of the actual vaccines, and includes the whole process of getting the majority of the population vaccinated. Investigative journalist Ray Joseph looks at wether it would it be possible for the National Lotteries Commission to offer funding towards the project.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Donald Out - Joe In

21 January 2021 7:59 AM

Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
 
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

21 January 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netcare's Family Connect Line

21 January 2021 7:34 AM

Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive officer of Netcare, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the healthcare provider has launched a Family Connect Line to help families get updates on hospitalised relatives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial v National government in Covid vaccine procurement race

21 January 2021 7:32 AM

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province also taking on the responsibility of procuring vaccines, while national government still waits for the first batch of anti-covid medicines to arrive in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: Relooking the traditional schooling system

21 January 2021 6:57 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown

21 January 2021 6:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brad Bing, MD of Sporting Chance, about the work they've done in order to keep children from impoverished areas physically active during lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

21 January 2021 6:40 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan?

20 January 2021 8:50 AM

Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane says government may have to find the funds to get our vaccine rollout plan off the ground. Raising taxes is one option at their disposal. Refilwe Moloto weighs up the options with Judge Dennis Davis, Tax Review Committee Chairperson and Nazmeera Moola, head of SA Investments at asset manager Ninety One.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed

21 January 2021 10:21 AM

MPs want private and public school exams, calendars to merge

21 January 2021 9:57 AM

Limpopo premier hopes his public inoculation will quell COVID-19 vaccine fears

21 January 2021 9:45 AM

