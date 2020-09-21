Teachers with comorbidities return to school

The battle for full business interruption claim payouts continues into 2021 as insurer Santam is determined to challenge court rulings against it. Anel Bestbier is director at Thomson Wilkes Attorneys and has been representing Ma-Afrika, who won their case against Santam and which is now on appeal.



She joins us now to look at what has transpired in recent months; how Santam's actions have impacted the sector; and what the legal battleground could look like in coming months dependent on the insurers appeal.

