Today at 12:05 Day 300 of the lockdown records - Reflecting on the measures SA has taken to curb Covid-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards

Today at 12:10 Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

Today at 12:10 Leaked Pfizer report: News24 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24

Today at 12:15 Joe Biden is due to be sworn in at 19:00, SA time. What can we expect? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics.

Today at 12:15 Medical Aid discrimination report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 12:23 Trump will be gone: Now begins the struggle to rebuild US democracy. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Phillip Van Niekerk, President of Calabar Africa.

Today at 12:23 Covid death spike causes burial concerns. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sheikh Riad Fataar

Today at 12:27 As marking of matric scripts concludes this week, the DG has been to all 181 centres on COVID-19 compliance monitoring visits. Basic Education briefs media on the status of the marking process of National Senior Certificate exam scripts and the way forwa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:37 Parliamentary committee summons Social Development minister after violence at Sassa offices. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 12:37 Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor resigns The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University

Today at 12:40 Progress in Marking 2020 Matric Scripts The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education

Today at 12:41 SABC workers to down tools The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)

Today at 12:45 Gauteng calls on expired licence card holders to honour their appointments The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development

Today at 12:45 Democrats abroad discuss Joe Bidens inauguration The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa

Today at 12:52 GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )

Today at 13:10 On the couch - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Julia Sloth-Nielsen

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 15:20 New rules for remuneration of restaurant workers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse

Today at 16:05 Research show body temperature scanners of limited value in detecting Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Mike Tipton

Today at 16:55 Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Arnold Wellens

Today at 17:05 Rogue media Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Adriaan Basson, editor, News24

Today at 17:45 Biden's inauguration Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bill Schneider

Today at 18:13 what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios

Today at 18:20 ZOOM : Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

