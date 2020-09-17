The World View - Crimes In Venezuela

Today at 12:05 Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 Public Protector charged with 3 counts of Perjury The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Paul Hoffman - director at Accountability Now

125 125

Today at 12:10 Public Protector appears in court, case postponed as NPA announces it's ready for trial. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:15 Public protector finds MEC Anton Bredell guilty of misconduct The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

125 125

Today at 12:15 Masuku back in court to challenge axing as Gauteng Health MEC. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:23 Covid numbers halved every 17 days in South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman

125 125

Today at 12:23 SURGEON PETER BEAL NOW FACING MURDER, FRAUD CHARGES. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phindi Louw Mjonondwane - Regional NPA Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:27 Matric exams marking to be completed by Friday. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education

125 125

Today at 12:27 CWU expects a total blackout at SABC on Friday The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)

125 125

Today at 12:37 How has the alcohol ban influenced organized crime in South Africa? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Richard Chelin

125 125

Today at 12:37 Audio: Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:40 Will IPID investigate SAPS Sjamboking incident in Worcester? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:41 Audio: Amanda Gorman delivers moving poem at Biden's inauguration By Reuters, IOL, The Washington Post Time of article published 15h ago The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:45 Why are Ginger and Garlic prices skyrocketing? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Kobus Laubscher

125 125

Today at 12:45 Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules – and employers say govt supports their interdict . The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish - The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent

125 125

Today at 12:52 Mixed expectations ahead of interest rates announcement. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sifiso Skenjana is the Chief Economist and Thought Leadership Executive at IQ Business.

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mandy’s book week: Heartlines CEO Garth Japhet is discussing his new book, Like Water is for Fish. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Garth Japhet, Heartlines CEO

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Madri Engelbrecht

125 125

Today at 13:33 Greener Living - how to use household items in the garden Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Cherise Viljoen

125 125

Today at 14:07 Personal Finance - Managing your debt in 2021 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Nipho Hurd Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nipho Hurd

125 125

Today at 15:20 Taxes to fund vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Khaya Sithole

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 16:05 Insurgency in northern Mozambique Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Fabricius

125 125

Today at 16:20 Funding of SA's energy transition Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative

125 125

Today at 17:05 Salt River Market development Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:20 Distell and Remgro's tentative steps into cannabis sector Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 18:09 SARB's First MPC's first decision on interests for 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125