Is Cape Town's skyline under threat?

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Day 300 of the lockdown records - Reflecting on the measures SA has taken to curb Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Today at 12:10
Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:10
Leaked Pfizer report: News24
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 12:15
Joe Biden is due to be sworn in at 19:00, SA time. What can we expect?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics.
Today at 12:15
Medical Aid discrimination report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
Trump will be gone: Now begins the struggle to rebuild US democracy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phillip Van Niekerk, President of Calabar Africa.
Today at 12:23
Covid death spike causes burial concerns.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sheikh Riad Fataar
Today at 12:27
As marking of matric scripts concludes this week, the DG has been to all 181 centres on COVID-19 compliance monitoring visits. Basic Education briefs media on the status of the marking process of National Senior Certificate exam scripts and the way forwa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
Parliamentary committee summons Social Development minister after violence at Sassa offices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:37
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:40
Progress in Marking 2020 Matric Scripts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:41
SABC workers to down tools
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:45
Gauteng calls on expired licence card holders to honour their appointments
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development
Today at 12:45
Democrats abroad discuss Joe Bidens inauguration
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa
Today at 12:52
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 13:10
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Sloth-Nielsen
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
New rules for remuneration of restaurant workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Today at 16:05
Research show body temperature scanners of limited value in detecting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Tipton
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:05
Rogue media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:13
what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Tax hikes to fund vaccines? Dennis Davis outlines Treasury's other options As Treasury considers increasing tax to pay for a vaccine program, Refilwe Moloto asks why the provision wasn't made earlier. 20 January 2021 11:47 AM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Local
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
View all Politics
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service' Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars. 19 January 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
View all Entertainment
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?' "We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours." 20 January 2021 9:20 AM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Is Cape Town's skyline under threat?

Is Cape Town's skyline under threat?

15 September 2020 8:52 AM

No more skyscrapers for now? Demand for swanky offices isn't likely to recover any time soon. What does this mean for the Cape's growing skyline?

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan?

20 January 2021 8:50 AM

Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane says government may have to find the funds to get our vaccine rollout plan off the ground. Raising taxes is one option at their disposal. Refilwe Moloto weighs up the options with Judge Dennis Davis, Tax Review Committee Chairperson and Nazmeera Moola, head of SA Investments at asset manager Ninety One.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Trump Out Biden In nauguration day for America’s 46th President

20 January 2021 7:59 AM

Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
 
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disposable facemasks - the inconvenient truth

20 January 2021 7:50 AM

Disposable face masks might be convenient for the wearer, but certainly not for the environment. As more people take to using these facemasks, we're starting to see more of them littering our environment, and that applies only to those visible to us. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Matt Baker of Waste-ED

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

20 January 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Report shows medical aids' racial discrimination

20 January 2021 7:35 AM

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the contents of a report that the Government Employees Medical Schemes(GEMS) tried to have blocked via the courts as it reveals discrimination against health professionals based on their race.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown

20 January 2021 7:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brad Bing, MD of Sporting Chance, about the work they've done in order to keep children from impoverished areas physically active during lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: The beaches of the Northern Cape

20 January 2021 7:16 AM

The beach ban stretches almost all around South Africa - but not in the Northern Cape. This is the perfect opportunity to explore and discover the country's biggest province. Jeanine Jezznits from the Namakwa Coastal Route speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

20 January 2021 7:13 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Business with Arabile Gumede

19 January 2021 2:22 PM

Arabile Gumede

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New laws force all restaurant owners to pay higher wages – and a host of other expenses

19 January 2021 9:08 AM

“It applies to everybody. You have no choice,” says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. “It comes at the worst possible time.”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'

World

Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson

Local

EWN Highlights

WC police probing 2 officials after Worcester sjambok assault video emerges

20 January 2021 11:45 AM

Current COVID-19 measures work just as well for new variant - NICD

20 January 2021 11:16 AM

Winde asks Mkhize to relax some WC restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline

20 January 2021 10:22 AM

