Lotto funds for Limpopo stadium which was never built

Raymond Joseph is an investigative reporter from GroundUp and he has been looking into numerous questionable cases which involve Lottery grants being misused or stolen. In the latest exposé, Joseph and Anton van Zyl of the Limpopo Mirror look at how R11.4million of Lotto money was granted to an NPO to build a stadium in Limpopo, but evidence suggests they only used it to conduct minor repair on a stdium which was already built by a municipality in 2006.



