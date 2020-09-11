How fair is the decision by the Swiss Supreme Court?

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruled this week that if Caster Semenya wants to compete in her chosen track and field events, she will need to take hormone blockers to suppress her levels of testosterone. What some have found odd is that it only applies to certain track and field events and not to be applied universally. Refilwe Moloto speaks to renowned sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.



