Eskom attaches bank account of Matjhabeng municipality

Eskom announced over the weekend that it had attached a bank account belonging to the Matjhabeng local municipality, which includes the Free State town of Welkom, in response to R3.4billion in outstanding debt for the provision of bulk electricity.



It said that total outstanding municipal debt of R31-billion (as at end-July 2020) continues to threaten Eskom’s sustainability.



To discuss this latest move, we are joined by Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence



(Also: On Thursday, Group Chief Executive André de Ruyter summarily suspended the Tutuka and Kendal power station managers pending disciplinary inquiries, or in plainspeak “apathetic behaviour” – as the country was plunged into stage 4 loadshedding)







