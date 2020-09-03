Trendspotting Thursdays: Burnout

A growing percentage of workers across various sectors are saying they are being overworked and having to push themselves to a point of “burnout”. In May 2019 the World Health Organisation recognised burnout as an occupational health phenomenon, and one can only assume that the situation has escalated in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This week on Trendspotting Thursdays, Ryan McFadyen looks at ways in which burnout is being addressed.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.