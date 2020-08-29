Caller Dion chats to John Maytham about tour guides doing Jerusalema dance

Tour guide Dion Fabe from Mitchells Plain called in to talk about #Jerusalema100Million as Master KG celebrated his video reaching over 100 million views on YouTube and the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge



Dion got 49 of his tourist guide colleagues to do the Jersusalema dance challenge on Muizenberg beach this week. They're here to make it clear that they are open for business!



The video will be posted on Monday, say Dion.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.