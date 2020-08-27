Business picking up nicely for the spa sector?

With so many people being cooped up at home since March, it is understandable that they want to de-stress and be pampered once more by going for a long massage or similar treatment offered by our many health spas. But are they taking the plunge? Joanne Lyons is the spa manager for the Spa at the Twelve Apostles and she spoke to John Maytham.



