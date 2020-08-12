SA's tourism industry sector welcomes intra-provincial travel

Lockdown regulations which allow leisure travel for intra-provincial travel was recently implemented. After more than four months in lockdown South Africans grabbed the chance to get out of the house over the long weekend with both hands. Accommodation providers and tourism sites have seen this first hand. Marketing manager at LekkeSlaap Gerriline Fouche is on the line to tell us how bookings have picked up.







