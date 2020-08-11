Returning Grade 7s caught in crossfire of calls to close schools

Unions and parents alike are concerned about grade 7s returning to class today as some SGBs and Cosas have called for schools to be shut. Yesterday the Department of Basic Education issued a warning to those thinking of disrupting classes. Ben Machipi represents the Professional Educators Union, one of the bodies that have been told by the department to see that their members toe the line.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.