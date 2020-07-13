Sutherland a wintry wonderland cut off from the world

The town of Sutherland is known for being the home of South Africa's astronomical observatories, but also for their bitterly cold winters each year.



The residents there are quite reliant on tourists who want to experience the clear night skies and the snow, but with the lockdown restrictions, many are unable to visit them due to the need to cross provincial borders. Thankfully, engineers working on the installation of wind turbines have kept them afloat.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jurg Wagenaar, a guest house and campsite owner who also runs an amateur stargazing facility in the Northern Cape town.



