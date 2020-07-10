Generating capacity from Steenbras Dam explained

In previous times, Cape Town has been able to avoid loadshedding due to spare generating capacity at Steenbras dam, or at least staved off the full brunt of loadshedding. But the power plant has out of service for maintenance, and was was due to have been completed by May 2020, but we understand there have been delays and that the maintenance work has therefore not yet been completed. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Phindile Maxiti, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.