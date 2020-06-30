Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:49
SKYPE The annual Flux T.R.E.N.D.S six key pillars of the state we're in
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:08
How Capital Hotels kept its head above water while the hospitality industry was ravaged by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Wachsberger - MD and founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments.
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Other People’s Money - Melanie Bala, Broadcasting personality
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melanie Bala - Broadcasting Personality | info@mellacom.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended from 11pm tonight as generation capacity improves. 18 January 2021 6:01 PM
Kataza safely captured ahead of confirmed move to Limpopo The Cape of Good Hope SPCA safely darted Kataza on Monday morning in order to conduct a full health assessment on him before he he... 18 January 2021 5:52 PM
WC liquor board could be dragged to Consumer Tribunal over licence fee refunds The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has refused to offer rebates to liquor licence holders and the matter could be heard befo... 18 January 2021 4:23 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Business
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

30 June 2020 7:32 AM

Is it safer to give birth at home in the time of COVID-19? Refilwe speaks to Dr Margreet Wibbelink, a midwife specialist. She is also the general manager of the Sister Lilian Centre and editor of Sensitive Midwifery Magazine. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

18 January 2021 8:37 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom kicks week off with more loadshedding: Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains

18 January 2021 8:28 AM

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the what has led to the latest round of loadshedding as SA prepares to get back to work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

18 January 2021 7:58 AM

Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
 
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

18 January 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Red tide threatens west coast

18 January 2021 7:32 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Grant Pitcher, Specialist Scientist for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, about a dangerous and toxic red tide threatening the west coast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Molefe takes shots at Ramaphosa from Zondo hotseat

18 January 2021 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN group editor in chief Mahlatse Mahlase about ex Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa via the Zondo commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge demand for Vitamin D supplements

18 January 2021 7:22 AM

Have you been struggling to find Vitamin D3 supplements? It appears that demand has been exceeding supply as people try and strengthen their immune systems during the pandemic and especially during the second wave, and with the vaccine rollout for the general population still some time away. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: The growth of the rental economy

18 January 2021 7:19 AM

Buying a major appliance or item of furniture can be quite expensive, and many people therefore choose to pay them off in instalments. But did you know that there is a growing trend of renting them instead and that an increasing number of international retailers such as John Lewis, Ikea and H&M have started offering their products for rental? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, group CEO of Teljoy , to discuss the advantages of renting products rather than buying. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

18 January 2021 7:17 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

15 January 2021 8:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

Business Opinion

[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane takes two-month sabbatical to get 'some rest'

18 January 2021 6:26 PM

WHO, China could have acted more quickly: pandemic response probe

18 January 2021 6:11 PM

Mkhize: Govt to turn COVID-19 awareness towards debunking vaccine myths

18 January 2021 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA