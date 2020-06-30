Kyknet launches relief fund for artists

Karen Meiring of Kyknet talks to Refilwe Moloto about a joint initiative called the Tribuo Fund. Tribuo is Latin for "I give" and the fund is designed to provide much needed financial relief to artists struggling under Covid-19 lockdown regulations barring performances.
Arabile Gumede
"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."
Refilwe speaks to Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute.
Prof Salim Abdool Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid hosted a special briefing on the coronavirus variant to answer key questions about its effect on SA. He shares the answers with Refilwe Moloto.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
David Bellairs, the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust talks to Refilwe Moloto about the postponement of the major international cycling event.
Jan Truter, director of Labour Wise speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastating impact on the restaurant and catering sector following the extension of the Main Agreement of a newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades. It could see already struggling businesses unable to pay staff the new stipulated wages.
Wikipedia's 20th birthday is a good time to be reminded that it needs YOU to best represent South Africa and South Africans.