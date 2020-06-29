Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on dine and wine ban

Wendy Alberts, CEO of the SA Restaurant Association talks to Refilwe Moloto about the seven day ultimatum their legal team sent the Minister of Trade and Industry calling for him to lift the ban on alcohol sales at restaurants which are now allowed to have sit down customers.
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the what has led to the latest round of loadshedding as SA prepares to get back to work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Dr Grant Pitcher, Specialist Scientist for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, about a dangerous and toxic red tide threatening the west coast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN group editor in chief Mahlatse Mahlase about ex Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa via the Zondo commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Have you been struggling to find Vitamin D3 supplements? It appears that demand has been exceeding supply as people try and strengthen their immune systems during the pandemic and especially during the second wave, and with the vaccine rollout for the general population still some time away.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Buying a major appliance or item of furniture can be quite expensive, and many people therefore choose to pay them off in instalments. But did you know that there is a growing trend of renting them instead and that an increasing number of international retailers such as John Lewis, Ikea and H&M have started offering their products for rental? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, group CEO of Teljoy , to discuss the advantages of renting products rather than buying.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
