Covid-19 Wrap

This week's Covid-wrap: When exactly is the Western Cape's infection rate reaching its peak and why are we hearing conflicting things? How does a coronavirus vaccine work? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains.
Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane says government may have to find the funds to get our vaccine rollout plan off the ground. Raising taxes is one option at their disposal. Refilwe Moloto weighs up the options with Judge Dennis Davis, Tax Review Committee Chairperson and Nazmeera Moola, head of SA Investments at asset manager Ninety One.
Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.
Disposable face masks might be convenient for the wearer, but certainly not for the environment. As more people take to using these facemasks, we're starting to see more of them littering our environment, and that applies only to those visible to us. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Matt Baker of Waste-ED
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the contents of a report that the Government Employees Medical Schemes(GEMS) tried to have blocked via the courts as it reveals discrimination against health professionals based on their race.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brad Bing, MD of Sporting Chance, about the work they've done in order to keep children from impoverished areas physically active during lockdown.
The beach ban stretches almost all around South Africa - but not in the Northern Cape. This is the perfect opportunity to explore and discover the country's biggest province. Jeanine Jezznits from the Namakwa Coastal Route speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Arabile Gumede
"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."