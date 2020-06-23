Wine exports hamstrung by Covid-19

Although wine exports were given the green light to resume from May 1st, priority has

been given to perishables due to the limited operating capacity at our ports, and as a

result the wine shipments are being held back. This is proving to be a setback for South

Africa's wine exporters who might be losing ground to international competitors.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maryna Calow, Spokesperson for Wines of South Africa

(Wosa).



