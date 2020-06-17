Police reform overdue for South Africa as well

There has been an increased scrutiny of police behaviour in recent weeks following a number of cases in the USA and in South Africa, where excessive use of force has led to the deaths of those being apprehended. John Maytham speaks to Sabeehah Motala of Corruption watch about an article she recently co-wrote with Melusi Ncala in which they give the view that our policing system is overdue for reform.



