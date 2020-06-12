Men also at risk of breast cancer and early detection is key

The chances of men developing breast cancer is lower than for women, but because it is often detected too late, it leads to a loss of life which could otherwise have been prevented - and now with Covid-19 being top of mind, many people are delaying trips to their doctors in order to get checked out. Refilwe Molto speaks to Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, a specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue surgical oncology.



