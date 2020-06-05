Key Eastern Cape Covid-19 hospital shut dow

The Eastern Cape’s largest casualty unit at Livingstone Hospital, had to be shut down(( on Wednesday, 3 June)) for a number of reasons including personnel absences, a shortage of sterile gloves and complaints that the Accident and Emergency Unit was last cleaned three days ago. Daily Maverick journalist, Estelle Ellis talks to Refilwe Moloto about the unfolding health crisis in our neighbouring province which now has the country's second highest number of infections and deaths due to Covid-19.



