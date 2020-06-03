Can you transport booze this weekend?

The sale of alcohol is now allowed under strict guidelines, namely that the sales take place between 9am and 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays. From a community safety approach this seems reasonable, but what if you are stopped at a roadblock during the weekend and found to have alcohol in your vehicle? Refilwe Moloto finds out from National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo what police officers will be instructed to do



