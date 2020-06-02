Community Chest steps in where City fails

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita, about how the City of Cape Town has missed a deadline to rehouse them, and how two people in their group have since tested positive for Covid-19. In the meantime they are all staying in the Community Chest building, relying on the organisations generosity and help. Their CEO, Lorenzo Davids talks about the suffering he sees there every day.



