Everyday Xhosa: "unyawo lwemfene

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



Today’s isiXhosa phrase is UNYAWO LWEMFENE. It’s an idiom that means “something suspicious, sinister, skulduggery”. It literally means “a baboon’s foot”.



Coincidentally, it’s used when something sinister is afoot. Back to unyawo lwemfene...

For example, “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way food packages have been distributed” or “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the manner Kaizer Chiefs benefitted from penalties this season”. So now you see that there are baboon feet everywhere in our society. Personally, I think there’s UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way Jay-Z got Beyoncé to marry him. There’s a baboon’s foot there. On the serious side, it goes without saying that there’s a huge UNYAWO LWEMFENE around Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. Thousands of years from now, archeologists will find a bunker full of baboon’s feet in Nkandla.



