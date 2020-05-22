Small Business Shoutout - Bosch X Studio

Guest: Zahrah Salie Owner of Bosch X Studios



We are a private studio host to 20 fitness professionals who have now had to resort to online zoom sessions. This not only devalued our service but also parents are not keen to send their kids back anytime soon, and therefore most of my tenants have lost their income and so have I, as no one is renting space.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.