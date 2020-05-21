Small Business Shoutout - ACTeq

Guest: Lesiba Mutle Owner of ACTeq IT



Local business based in Cape Town, northern suburbs, with a team consisting

of IT specialists with more than 20 years in various IT divisions. We develop computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. Our objective is to troubleshoot business information technology needs to enable tailor-made products that address those needs. Our strategy also focus on software installations, computer repairs, network installation, setup and support.



