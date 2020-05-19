Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all

Rebecca Davis says the responses to South Africa’s Covid-19 pandemic mitigation strategies from all quarters are growing ever more shrill and irrational – as public focus obsesses on lockdown regulations at the expense of much else. At the heart of it is the expression of false certainty at a time when almost nothing is certain at all.



