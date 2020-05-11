The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
New rules for remuneration of restaurant workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Today at 15:40
Liquor Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 15:50
Funding for SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 16:05
Research show body temperature scanners of limited value in detecting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Tipton
Today at 16:20
Leaked Pfizer phone call suggest SA health officials did not respond promptly to questions about potential vaccine uptake
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:05
Rogue media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Today at 17:20
SASSA officials called to account to parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:09
Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 10 year low. Why?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,
Today at 18:13
What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirm the close of your oversubscribed Series B funding round
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Patterson - Co-Founder of Aerobotics | james@aerobotics.com
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
