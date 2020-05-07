The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.
Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Join thousands of Capetonians who are are painting rocks and leaving them all around the city for others to find. Cape Town Rocks co-founder Barbara van Rijsewijk explains that it's more than just a fun art project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Tulio De Oliveira, a bioinformatician and Director of KRISP at Nelson Mandela School of Medicine at UKZN, about what has emerged in his covid research this week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest and court appearance of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on charges of perjury.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to spin doctor Chris Vick, about his friendship and time working with Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu who has passed away from Covid related complications.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The battle for full business interruption claim payouts continues into 2021 as insurer Santam is determined to challenge court rulings against it. Anel Bestbier is director at Thomson Wilkes Attorneys and has been representing Ma-Afrika, who won their case against Santam and which is now on appeal.
She joins us now to look at what has transpired in recent months; how Santam's actions have impacted the sector; and what the legal battleground could look like in coming months dependent on the insurers appeal.
The price of ginger has shot through the roof in recent weeks due to a number of factors such as a rise in demand due to it being used as a natural home remedy during the pandemic, and also due to a much lower yield in Asia. Refilwe Moloto speaks to ginger farmer Jaco Lubbe to find out more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST