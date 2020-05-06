#IFQSAT: The cigarette legal battle turns on the claim that it exacerbates the transmission of COVID-19

While the global debate over the cause or exacerbation of COVID-19 symptoms in smokers rages on, government, in varying comments on the matter has emphasized the risk of the disease’s transmission as their reasoning behind the ban. While many arguments – from lost tax revenue to growing illicit trade – may have logical basis for reopening of legitimate cigarette trade, the legal basis of import seems to be refuting or asserting the claim that cigarettes specifically increase the spread of the virus, in a different way from any other commodity, thus justifying their specific prohibition under the law governing this time.



