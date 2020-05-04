Small Business Shoutout: Shrew Shopping

Guest: Matthew Cornish Owner of Shrew Shopping



In times like these, where even heading out for the most arbitrary item is against regulations, it would be great to have your own personal shopper, available 24/7.

And thanks to my next guest, that is exactly what his small business is doing under

lockdown. And to add to that, his delivery team are also helping distribute free food

from other charities where they can.



