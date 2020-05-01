#IFQSAT: The delay in schools opening is welcomed – and a reminder of the hard job ahead of us to keep the next generation in lock step.

The delay in schools opening is a glaring reminder that there is so much work to do to bring our education infrastructure up to scratch, equitably across the board. Everything we think we’re doing for COVID-19 is only an alarm clock of urgency for the alignment we have needed for a long time as a nation



