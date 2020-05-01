Small Business Shoutout: Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists

Guest: Nikki Geldenhuys Owner of Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists



The lockdown has robbed our next guest of foot traffic and the loyal elderly customers

that have been walking through her doors in Fish Hoek for 30 years. Nikki Geldenhuys of Stephenson and Hodgkinson Optometrists says they have Essential Service Status and can therefore dispense only essential optical care, but it is still tough going keeping her staff in work.



