#IFQSAT: Pound for pound, we have a LOT to feel positive about after the President’s address. Now it’s up to US.

I am convinced that we are saying, doing, and revealing the right things in our government and health fraternity’s response to COVID-19. The remainder of this battle is up to the citizenry, and President Ramaphosa gave us yet another tool to this end.



Clarity of purpose and direction, through a transparent phase-by-phase roll-out, will contribute massively to our motivation and commitment to quashing this curve sustainably.



