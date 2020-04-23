Small business Shout out: Biodelta

The company which produces and distributes health and wellness products has in the

last weeks become a crucial supplier in the fight against COVID-19, extending its

product range and manufacturing focus to deliver much-needed COVID-19 key

products.



Virus test kits, three-layer surgical masks, sanitisers and immune booster supplements

have now been fast-tracked in their production output. BioDelta has also undertaken to distribute ten percent of the production volume to the most vulnerable communities at no charge and there is an emphasis on fast-tracking distribution to facilities for the aged, medical and care workers.



