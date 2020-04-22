Small Business Shout-out: Rowdy Bags

Today we introduce you to our second small business that deserves a shout out for their

part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



And today we are talking to Adam Young the founder of Rowdy Bags which has been up

and running since 2012. As the name suggests, these folks make designer leather bags

of all description, but for now they have adapted to the lockdown regulations by producing reusable masks from a non-woven polymer fabric which reduces permeability.



