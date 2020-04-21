#IFQSAT: This hot food story is going to burn us…

However confusing some of the interpretation of the Disaster Management Act, litigation is a blunt and heavy-handed weapon that lacks the maturity of clear lobbying. The short-sightedness of not appreciating the intent for ‘fairness’ of trading behind the decisions made by government, and tying the government up in red tape and legal battles that may well protract beyond the lockdown itself, is not only distracting but also dangerous.







