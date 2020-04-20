#IFQSAT: Policy clarity is desperately needed – all the way to the minutae…

This lockdown is only as severe as our compliance. The longer we take to comply, the longer it will protract. Complying has been difficult as lockdown rules are murky if not contradictory, and citizens are responding to that tit for tat, rather than in the spirit of the lockdown’s intent. The DTI must respond to calls for clarification of the restrictions, in detail, and immediately.



