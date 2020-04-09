Concern over conditions at Strandfontein relocation facility for city's homeless

Toni Tresadern is an community worker who collects food and distributes it to the homeless people in her area. She went the Strandfontein facility where they have been relocated to in order to take food parcels to them, but was disturbed by the conditions there. She joined Refilwe Moloto to share what she saw.



