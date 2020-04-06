#IFQSAT: Public Service Announcment: Clap for our frontline servicemen and women every night at 20:00.

You may have heard clapping, banging, singing, and vuvuzel’ing outside your home every night at 20:00. What may he mistaken for an excuse to make a racket in your neighbourhood, should be clarified: it is a trend started in Italy, a moment of recognition and gratitude and a rallying call in support of especially medical and emergency personnel in Essential Services, who are working tirelessly to thwart the COVID-19 virus for us. Join in!



