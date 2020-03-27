Staying mentally strong during lockdown

For the majority of South Africans, the 21-day lockdown will put them into a space that

will test their strength of resolve. Whether it be those who will have to face the same

people at home every single day, or those who live on their own, the initial novelty will

likely wear off. Refilwe Moloto speaks to psychologist Claire Newton about the

chellenges ahead and how to cope with them.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.